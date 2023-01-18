New “Bugs: Eaten Alive” Playset Lets You Bring the Halloween Horror Nights Haunted House to Your Home

Those who attended Halloween Horror Nights 31 at Universal Studios Florida this past spooky season can probably still feel their skin crawl thanks to the house known as Bugs: Eaten Alive. Now, HHN fans can relive that house with this new creepy-crawly playset.
- The new playset is a result of a collaboration between Twitter users @emory_arts, the original artist behind HHN icon Li’l Boo, and @RadleyRelics.
- The set features the first room of the house, complete with 1950s design of the “bug free home of the future” and the brand new formula from Bzzzcon Industries.
- It even features “Jumbo Grub,” one of the popular creatures found in the haunted house.
- The playset stands at seven inches wide by six inches tall and includes everything you see in the image above.
- But that’s not all! Fans of this haunted house can also get a deluxe five-inch Jumbo Grub figure, sold separately.
- The playset and Jumbo Grub figure will be hand-painted and made to order. More details, including the price, of both products will be shared in the future and can be found by direct messaging @emory_arts on Twitter.
About Bugs: Eaten Alive:
- These Bugs Are Out to Exterminate YOU! While touring a 1950s home of the future, you’ll be surrounded by the slime of bugs everywhere as hordes of many-legged terrors descend upon you and your scream squad. You’ll be dropping like flies.
Laughing Place recommends UniversalFanTravel.com for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning