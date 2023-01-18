SeaWorld San Diego Celebrates Mardi Gras Select Dates Starting January 21

SeaWorld San Diego is bringing back the New Orleans-inspired fun, festivities, and most importantly, food! With the return of their Mardi Gras event, kicking off on January 21st.

What’s Happening:

SeaWorld San Diego

The event runs every weekend from January 21 to February 26, plus select dates. To get the most out of Mardi Gras and all SeaWorld has to offer, guests can enjoy unlimited visits throughout 2023 for the price of a single day ticket with a 2023 Fun Card.

Mardi Gras is included with park admission. Event times are subject to change or cancellation without notice. Please see the official SeaWorld San Diego website

Guests are cordially invited to join the park’s colorful cast of performers to let the good times roll. SeaWorld will be jumping with upbeat, musical fun during Mardi Gras with the ALL-NEW Mardi Gras-inspired lively processional led by Mardi Gras Madame, Mama, and full of festive Mardi Gras performers, including stilt walkers, dancers, and jugglers. The processional will move around the park, encouraging park partygoers to join along the way and culminate at the Mardi Gras stage. The processional will end, yet the party continues as the crowd will be treated to a rousing song and dance number, “No Bad News.”

The Mardi Gras stage will also showcase performances by an ALL-NEW New Orleans Good Time Jazz Band, performers from the San Diego Circus Center, and a DJ for non-stop rockin’ fun every event day. During the evening hours, guests can walk through the SeaWorld Tunnel of Lights and enjoy an ALL-NEW special laser Louisiana-inspired light show, both filled with traditional Mardi Gras colors. The festival area will also include a face painting booth, ribbons, lights, masks, and more!

Mardi Gras isn’t complete without delicious New Orleans-style food and drinks! Guests will be able to enjoy the tastes of the South with new and returning specialty menu items created for the event.

Guests can indulge in classic food dishes including a choice of Shrimp or Roast Beef Po’Boys, plus Muffulettas and Andouille Sausage and Shrimp Jambalaya. Vegetarians can choose from ALL-NEW menu items including a plant-based Dirty Rice, Seafood Jambalaya, and Hush Puppies. A sweet side of Mardi Gras returns with Beignets or guests can opt for the NEW Pecan Praline King Cake, both pair perfectly with a tasty Chicory Coffee. Drink options will also be aplenty, with a beer trailer and mimosa bar serving Mint Juleps, Hurricanes, and Abita New Orleans Beer.

Mardi Gras is just one part of an exciting 2023 event lineup at SeaWorld San Diego. Other upcoming events include: Seven Seas Food Festival: March 3-April 30 (Select Dates) SeaWorld is bringing back international flavors, amazing beverage tastings and live music performances with the return of Southern California’s fan favorite Seven Seas Food Festival. In addition to hundreds of tasty bites and delicious drinks, guests can enjoy live music and their favorite animal exhibits, including dolphins, sea lions, bat rays, flamingos, sea otters, and more. Viva La Música: May 5 – May 14 (Select Dates) Experience this festive, family-friendly Latin celebration in a new way as you dance to the hottest music, sample fiery flavors, and much more. Arctic Rescue Coaster: Opening in Spring

The newest addition to SeaWorld San Diego, Arctic Rescue will be the fastest and longest straddle coaster on the West Coast! This family-friendly multi-launch ride invites guests to hop on a snowmobile and launch at up to 40 mph on a chilly adventure as they race through the unpredictable arctic climate to help animals in danger.



