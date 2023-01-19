Bob Iger Visits Walt Disney World For the First Time Since Returning as CEO

Bob Iger visited Walt Disney World this week for the first time since returning as chief executive officer of The Walt Disney Company.

What's Happening:

Cast members and visitors at Walt Disney World this past week may have run into Bob Iger, who returned as chief executive officer of The Walt Disney Company.

This was the first time he has been back since resuming his position as CEO. He spent a few days in the parks interacting with guests and cast members, as well as spending time with Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro and Disney World President Jeff Vahle.

He also posted on Twitter

Iger was reinstated on November 20 after the departure of Bob Chapek.

Since he returned as CEO, he's been working to address some of the biggest complaints that Disney fans have had. He held an employee town hall in November to talk about the company's future.