“Disney D-Light” and “Disney Illuminations” Will Run Earlier Today Due to Nationwide Strike in France

If you're planning on seeing Disney D-Light or Disney Illuminations today, January 19, there will be a different showtime due to the nationwide strike in France.

What’s Happening:

Due to the nationwide strike today, January 19, the nighttime shows will be performed earlier to allow visitors to catch the last RER train departing from Marne-La-Vallée at 8:15 p.m.

Disney D-Light will be at 7:00 p.m., and Disney Illuminations will be at 7:10 p.m.

Nationwide Strike in France: