“Disney D-Light” and “Disney Illuminations” Will Run Earlier Today Due to Nationwide Strike in France

If you're planning on seeing Disney D-Light or Disney Illuminations today, January 19, there will be a different showtime due to the nationwide strike in France.
What’s Happening:
- Due to the nationwide strike today, January 19, the nighttime shows will be performed earlier to allow visitors to catch the last RER train departing from Marne-La-Vallée at 8:15 p.m.
- Disney D-Light will be at 7:00 p.m., and Disney Illuminations will be at 7:10 p.m.
Nationwide Strike in France:
- According to Reuters, post trains will be canceled in France today, with flights and subways also being heavily affected.
- This is all part of the nationwide strike against the government's plans to make people work longer before they can retire.
- Polls have shown that a majority of the French oppose this plan, which would raise the retirement age from 62 to 64.
- Unions have called on workers to walk out of work today to protest in the streets of France. The government says it will stand its ground and call on workers to not "paralyse the country".