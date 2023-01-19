​​Disney General Entertainment Content Chairman Dana Walden Restructures Division, Bringing Publicity and Communications Back Together

According to Deadline, ​​Disney General Entertainment Content Chairman Dana Walden has restructured another area of the division, bringing back together publicity and communications years after they had been split.

What’s Happening:

Naomi Bulochnikov-Paul, most recently EVP, Publicity for ABC

Charissa Gilmore, a Disney veteran of more than 30 years who most recently served as SVP of Corporate Communications for Disney General Entertainment, will be leaving as her position is being eliminated.

In her new post, Bulochnikov-Paul will oversee all external and internal communications for DGE and serve as its main spokesperson while also continuing to lead publicity for ABC Entertainment, ABC News, Freeform

She will be joining Walden’s leadership team and reporting to Shannon Ryan, President of Marketing, Disney General Entertainment, for publicity, and to Kristina Schake, Senior EVP and Chief Communications Officer, The Walt Disney Company, for communications.

With Bulochnikov-Paul taking on the DGE Head of Communications role, Candice Ashton, currently SVP, Publicity, Events and Talent Relations for Hulu

Disney TV Studios is still in the process of hiring a new Head of Communications, succeeding Chris Alexander, a position that now will report to Ashton.

Gilmore, a respected veteran communications executive, was promoted to SVP of Corporate Communications for Disney General Entertainment last May by then-DGE chairman Peter Rice.

Below is Chairman Dana Walden’s full company memo:

Team,

I wanted to share some news. After more than 30 years of service across multiple brands, and in support of numerous grateful executives like myself, Charissa Gilmore will be leaving the company. We are so thankful to Charissa for her dedication, her many contributions, as well as her steady hand that helped navigate our teams over the years.

Effective immediately, Naomi Bulochnikov-Paul, who has worked closely with so many of you, will be expanding her purview in the newly created role of Executive Vice President, Publicity, and Head of Communications for Disney General Entertainment. In this position, Naomi will oversee all external and internal communications for DGE and serve as its main spokesperson. She will also continue to lead publicity for ABC Entertainment, ABC News, Freeform and Onyx Collective. She will be joining my leadership team and reporting to Shannon Ryan for publicity and Kristina Schake for communications.

Naomi is a respected communications leader and sharp strategist who has built strong relationships with press, talent and executives. She has an incredible track record and her commitment to excellence will serve us well during this exciting and pivotal moment in our Company, and in the years ahead.

In light of this news, Candice Ashton, currently SVP, Publicity, Events and Talent Relations for Hulu Originals, will now assume oversight of the Disney Television Studios publicity team. Candice has established herself as a thought leader at Hulu Originals, where she has overseen publicity campaigns for some of our most successful shows and helped position Hulu as a top streaming platform. Her expertise and creativity are valued by her team and will be a perfect fit for Disney Television Studios.

Please join me in wishing Charissa the very best as she embarks on her next chapter and in congratulating Naomi and Candice.

Warmest regards,

Dana