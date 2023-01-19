ESPN Films’ Latest 30 for 30 “Bullies of Baltimore” Premieres February 5

ESPN will debut the next installment in the 30 for 30 series, Bullies of Baltimore, on February 5.

What's Happening:

ESPN will debut the next installment in the Peabody and Emmy award-winning 30 for 30 series, Bullies of Baltimore , on February 5 at 8:30 p.m. ET. Directed by Ken Rodgers ( The Tuck Rule, The Two Bills, Four Falls of Buffalo) and Jason Weber (NFL 100, The Way Up: Chris Long & The Waterboys ), the documentary is a lively and colorful look back at the team’s magical season framed by a reunion of its key figures filmed in front of a live audience in Baltimore in May 2022.

30 for 30 series, , on February 5 at 8:30 p.m. ET. Directed by Ken Rodgers ( and Jason Weber ), the documentary is a lively and colorful look back at the team’s magical season framed by a reunion of its key figures filmed in front of a live audience in Baltimore in May 2022. The film will be made available on ESPN+ immediately after its premiere, along with the rest of the 30 for 30 library.

They were arguably the most dominating defensive team in NFL history – and perhaps the most entertaining club that pro football has ever seen.

A behemoth on the field that turned into, literally, one of the classic shows of the reality television era. Now, a little more than two decades after one extraordinary season etched their legacy for all time, the documentary tells the story of a Super Bowl champion for the ages.

The film features commentary from Shannon Sharpe, the late Tony Siragusa, Brian Billick, Trent Dilfer, Ray Lewis, Rod Woodson, Jamal Lewis, Marvin Lewis, Kevin Byrne, and Jack Del Rio. The documentary is executive produced by ESPN Films in association with NFL Films.

What They're Saying: