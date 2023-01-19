D23 Offering All Members Free Shipping on shopDisney Through Tuesday, January 24th

Celebrating a New Year, D23 is giving all Members free shipping on shopDisney, for a limited time. Disney fans can enjoy free shipping no matter how much they spend.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

D23: The Official Disney Fan Club has announced they’re offering D23 Members — General Gold

For a limited time, guests can fill their virtual carts with Disney goodness, magical accessories, new releases and more and head to checkout —no code needed—where standard shipping will be absolutely free, regardless of the total value of their cart.

shopDisney usually requires a cart total of $75 to get free shipping, making this a great opportunity to place a smaller order or scoop up new favorites each day of the deal.

Guests wishing to take advantage of this offer will need to login to shopDisney with the Disney account tied to their D23 Membership.

Hurry! The limited offer is only available through Tuesday, January 24th

Become a D23 Member:

You love Disney as much as anyone else, so why not make it official? Become a D23 Member! Fans can sign up for a free D23 General membership or join on shopDisney and choose from two Gold membership plans:

Individual Membership ($99.99)

Duo Membership ($129.99)

How to Shop:

Log in to shopDisney.com with the Disney account tied to your D23 Membership.

Place any eligible items in your Shopping Bag; Free Shipping offer will automatically be applied, if eligible. No code needed!

Continue shopping or begin checkout.

Good to Know: