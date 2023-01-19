LEGOLAND Florida Brings Back PirateFest Weekends Starting Jan 21

LEGOLAND Florida is bringing back the Pirate-themed fun with the return of PirateFest weekends, kicking off this weekend (Jan 21) and running for five consecutive weekends of swashbuckling LEGO fun.
What’s Happening:
- Swashbuckling fun arrr-ives at LEGOLAND Florida Resort with the return of PirateFest Weekends, every Saturday and Sunday beginning Jan. 21.
- For five consecutive weekends through Feb. 19, families can play like a pirate with a map full of adventure, including exclusive meet and greets, new and returning shows, and a menu of tasty treats worthy of any pirate – all included with theme park admission.
- The full deck of entertainment includes the all-new “Swashbuckler Shindig,” a pirate dance party hosted by the legendary LEGO Pirate Captain. Families will enjoy the return of the pirate-themed musical adventure “Treasure Behold” and “Academy of ARRRGH!” where young buccaneers can learn the “ways of the pirate.”
- Each weekend includes pirate-packed days of play with LEGO builds and exclusive meet and greets with Captain Redbeard, Pirate Captain, Pirate Princess and Zombie Pirate. Join the marooners and celebrate being a pirate in MINILAND with The Pirate Platoon and the Jolly Roger Scavenger Hunt. Pick up one of the limited-time pirate treats, like the Walk the Plank Pork Sandwich with barrr-beque sauce. Junior pirates are encouraged to collect stamps along the way through the full course of activities to claim a special pirate treasure.
- Families can round out their bounty of fun with a ride aboard the all-new Pirate River Quest. This one-of-a-kind voyage, aboard a free-floating boat, journeys through the canals of historic Cypress Gardens in search of Captain Redbeard’s lost treasure. This amusing tale unfolds brick by brick with a rowdy crew of LEGO pirates, as adventurers encounter exciting sequences and exotic creatures on this captain-driven boat ride. It’s all-hands-on-deck for this treasure quest, as riders count Captain Redbeard’s gems, coins and golden bricks along the way. This Florida treasure will captivate new generations, as a family-friendly ride for pirates and landlubbers of all ages.
- The best way for plundering pirates and savvy seafarers to experience this treasure trove of events like PirateFest Weekends and the maiden voyage of Pirate River Quest is with an Annual Pass, starting at just $13 per month with a small down payment.