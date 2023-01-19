LEGOLAND Florida Brings Back PirateFest Weekends Starting Jan 21

LEGOLAND Florida is bringing back the Pirate-themed fun with the return of PirateFest weekends, kicking off this weekend (Jan 21) and running for five consecutive weekends of swashbuckling LEGO fun.

What’s Happening:

Swashbuckling fun arrr-ives at LEGOLAND Florida Resort

For five consecutive weekends through Feb. 19, families can play like a pirate with a map full of adventure, including exclusive meet and greets, new and returning shows, and a menu of tasty treats worthy of any pirate – all included with theme park admission.

The full deck of entertainment includes the all-new “Swashbuckler Shindig,” a pirate dance party hosted by the legendary LEGO Pirate Captain. Families will enjoy the return of the pirate-themed musical adventure “Treasure Behold” and “Academy of ARRRGH!” where young buccaneers can learn the “ways of the pirate.”

Each weekend includes pirate-packed days of play with LEGO builds and exclusive meet and greets with Captain Redbeard, Pirate Captain, Pirate Princess and Zombie Pirate. Join the marooners and celebrate being a pirate in MINILAND with The Pirate Platoon and the Jolly Roger Scavenger Hunt. Pick up one of the limited-time pirate treats, like the Walk the Plank Pork Sandwich with barrr-beque sauce. Junior pirates are encouraged to collect stamps along the way through the full course of activities to claim a special pirate treasure.