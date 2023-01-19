Opening Celebration for Disney100: The Exhibition at The Franklin Institute Exclusively for D23 Members

Start off the Disney100 Celebration with The Franklin Institute celebrating 100 years of the Walt Disney Company with an exclusive D23 Gold Member preview of Disney100: The Exhibition.

What's Happening:

Kick off the Disney100 Celebration and join D23: The Official Disney Fan Club and The Franklin Institute in celebrating 100 years of the Walt Disney Company with an exclusive D23 Gold Member preview of Disney100: The Exhibition, which debuts on February 18, 2023.

D23’s exclusive Gold Member preview of Disney100: The Exhibition on February 15, will begin with an opening ceremony featuring speakers from the Walt Disney Archives, The Franklin Institute, and Semmel Exhibitions.

Event guests will join media and special invited guests to the ribbon cutting ceremony officially welcoming the exhibit into the Disney100 celebration.

Prior to the opening ceremony, D23 Gold members and their guests are invited to a continental breakfast, where members can connect with each other and reminisce about the magic that has been created by Disney for the past 100 years.

Following the opening ceremony, event guests will have the opportunity to explore the current exhibits at The Franklin Institute prior to being among the first guests to see Disney100: The Exhibition.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, January, 20th, at 10 a.m. PST (1 p.m. EST) in the provided link.

Gold Member: $99 + ($7 processing fee)

This Event Includes:

A commemorative credential and event gift

Access to The Franklin Institute

Private Continental Breakfast preceding the opening ceremony

Attendance to the opening celebration and ribbon cutting ceremony

Exclusive access to Disney100: The Exhibition before it opens to the public

Hosted guest parking at The Franklin Institute

You will be required to show a photo ID. Members will be required to show their D23 Membership Card.

The event will begin at 10:00 a.m. ET at The Franklin Institute and will last until approximately 1:30 p.m. Please do not arrive before 9:30 a.m.

Note: