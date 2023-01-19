Opening Celebration for Disney100: The Exhibition at The Franklin Institute Exclusively for D23 Members

Start off the Disney100 Celebration with The Franklin Institute celebrating 100 years of the Walt Disney Company with an exclusive D23 Gold Member preview of Disney100: The Exhibition.
What's Happening:
- Kick off the Disney100 Celebration and join D23: The Official Disney Fan Club and The Franklin Institute in celebrating 100 years of the Walt Disney Company with an exclusive D23 Gold Member preview of Disney100: The Exhibition, which debuts on February 18, 2023.
- D23’s exclusive Gold Member preview of Disney100: The Exhibition on February 15, will begin with an opening ceremony featuring speakers from the Walt Disney Archives, The Franklin Institute, and Semmel Exhibitions.
- Event guests will join media and special invited guests to the ribbon cutting ceremony officially welcoming the exhibit into the Disney100 celebration.
- Prior to the opening ceremony, D23 Gold members and their guests are invited to a continental breakfast, where members can connect with each other and reminisce about the magic that has been created by Disney for the past 100 years.
- Following the opening ceremony, event guests will have the opportunity to explore the current exhibits at The Franklin Institute prior to being among the first guests to see Disney100: The Exhibition.
- Tickets will go on sale on Friday, January, 20th, at 10 a.m. PST (1 p.m. EST) in the provided link.
- Gold Member: $99 + ($7 processing fee)
This Event Includes:
- A commemorative credential and event gift
- Access to The Franklin Institute
- Private Continental Breakfast preceding the opening ceremony
- Attendance to the opening celebration and ribbon cutting ceremony
- Exclusive access to Disney100: The Exhibition before it opens to the public
- Hosted guest parking at The Franklin Institute
- You will be required to show a photo ID. Members will be required to show their D23 Membership Card.
- The event will begin at 10:00 a.m. ET at The Franklin Institute and will last until approximately 1:30 p.m. Please do not arrive before 9:30 a.m.
Note:
- D23 Gold Members may reserve a ticket for themselves and up to (1) one guest.
- There are a limited number of tickets available. D23 Gold Members must log in by using their D23.com member account information when reserving tickets. D23 Gold Members who do not bring their membership card and tickets will not be admitted to the event.
- Children must be of age 10 years or older to attend this event. All guests under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to attend this D23 event.
- All guests must have a ticket to attend the event.
- Ticketed members and guests who do not attend the event forfeit their place as well as all experiences, benefits, and gifts associated with the event. D23 Gold Members must be present or guests will not gain admittance to the event.
- All D23 events are subject to change without notice. There are strictly no cancellations or refunds, and tickets are not transferable.
- The Franklin Institute welcomes guests of all abilities and offers a range of access services for guests with disabilities, which can be viewed on their accessibility
- Please be aware, this first access experience will include press and media coverage. You may encounter press while viewing Disney100: The Exhibition! Please be respectful of any live broadcasts or interviews that may be in session.
- Access to the exhibit will be approximately one hour after the conclusion of the ribbon cutting. (Subject to change.)