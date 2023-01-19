Save up to $700 on a two-night stay at specific Disney Resort hotels when you book a select Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyage from February 5 through October 2, 2023.

What's Happening:

Combine the magic of a Disney Resort hotel stay with the unforgettable adventure of a Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyage with this special offer.

Save up to $700 on a 2-night stay at select Disney Resort hotels when they book a select Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyage from February 5 through September 30, 2023 valid for stays immediately before or after their voyage.

This offer is valid for the Disney Resort hotels listed below.

Save $350 Per Night:

Disney's Beach Club Resort

Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

Save $250 Per Night:

Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge

Disney's BoardWalk Inn

Disney's Contemporary Resort

Disney's Polynesian Village Resort

Disney's Wilderness Lodge

Save $150 Per Night:

Disney's Coronado Springs Resort

Details:

Purchase of a Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser vacation package is required.

The number of Resort hotel rooms allocated for this offer is limited.

Offer not valid on select voyages—including those on the following dates: February 16, 18 and 22; March 12 and 14; April 3, 7, 9, 11 and 13; May 3 and 17; June 12 and 16; July 24; and August 9, 15, 19, 21 and 23, 2023.

Savings based on the non-discounted price for the same Resort hotel room. Resort hotel stay must occur on dates immediately before or after the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyage, but does not need to be on consecutive nights.

A maximum of 2 nights in a Resort hotel room may be booked with this offer.

Cancelling the reservation for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will result in the cancellation of the Resort hotel stay and any applicable cancellation fees will apply. All Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser package components are only valid during the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyage and cannot be redeemed during the Resort hotel stay. Learn more about Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.

Offer is nontransferable

Cannot be combined with any other discount or promotion.

Additional per-adult charges may apply if more than 2 adults are in a Resort hotel room.

Discounted room offer excludes the following room types: campsites, cabins, studios and villas.

Advance reservations required.

Valid admission and a theme park reservation are required to enjoy theme parks and special events, and are not included with your Disney Resort hotel reservation.

Booking Information:

This offer is available to book by calling 800-327-2996.