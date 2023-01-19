Save up to $700 on a two-night stay at specific Disney Resort hotels when you book a select Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyage from February 5 through October 2, 2023.
What's Happening:
- Combine the magic of a Disney Resort hotel stay with the unforgettable adventure of a Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyage with this special offer.
- Save up to $700 on a 2-night stay at select Disney Resort hotels when they book a select Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyage from February 5 through September 30, 2023 valid for stays immediately before or after their voyage.
- This offer is valid for the Disney Resort hotels listed below.
Save $350 Per Night:
- Disney's Beach Club Resort
- Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Yacht Club Resort
Save $250 Per Night:
- Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge
- Disney's BoardWalk Inn
- Disney's Contemporary Resort
- Disney's Polynesian Village Resort
- Disney's Wilderness Lodge
Save $150 Per Night:
- Disney's Coronado Springs Resort
Details:
- Purchase of a Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser vacation package is required.
- The number of Resort hotel rooms allocated for this offer is limited.
- Offer not valid on select voyages—including those on the following dates: February 16, 18 and 22; March 12 and 14; April 3, 7, 9, 11 and 13; May 3 and 17; June 12 and 16; July 24; and August 9, 15, 19, 21 and 23, 2023.
- Savings based on the non-discounted price for the same Resort hotel room. Resort hotel stay must occur on dates immediately before or after the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyage, but does not need to be on consecutive nights.
- A maximum of 2 nights in a Resort hotel room may be booked with this offer.
- Cancelling the reservation for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will result in the cancellation of the Resort hotel stay and any applicable cancellation fees will apply. All Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser package components are only valid during the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyage and cannot be redeemed during the Resort hotel stay. Learn more about Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.
- Offer is nontransferable
- Cannot be combined with any other discount or promotion.
- Additional per-adult charges may apply if more than 2 adults are in a Resort hotel room.
- Discounted room offer excludes the following room types: campsites, cabins, studios and villas.
- Advance reservations required.
- Valid admission and a theme park reservation are required to enjoy theme parks and special events, and are not included with your Disney Resort hotel reservation.
Booking Information:
- This offer is available to book by calling 800-327-2996.
