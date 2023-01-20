Diadora X-Men Shoe Collection Coming to Foot Locker, Champs Sports on January 24th

Marvel and Diadora are embracing the wild, chaotic side of Marvel Comics with a new shoe collection inspired by the X-Men. Three favorite characters are featured in the assortment that will be available exclusively at Champs Sports and Foot Locker on January 24th.

Every Marvel fan should take a moment and look down at their shoes. Is it time for a replacement? If the answer is yes, the good golly are you in luck because Foot Locker and Champs Sports are launching a limited-edition footwear collection

The designs hail from Italian sportswear brand Diadora and showcase the color stories tied to three favorite mutants, Wolverine, Phoenix and Storm.

While you can’t get any super powers from these kicks, the fresh designs from [email protected] of the Magic Basket silhouettes and Diadora’s signature N9002 model embody the legendary heroes of Marvel’s X-Men.

All shoes from the collection are adorned with the iconic Marvel logo on the back heel.

The Marvel X-Men x Diadora collection will be available in-store and online only at Champs Sports and Foot Locker on January 24th.

The collection comes in adult sizes and prices range from $100-130.

Wolverine

The Wolverine refreshes the classic fan favorite N9002 trainer in a charcoal gray and chrome black colorway. The pigskin nubuck upper is cut with electric blue embossed lines and a vibrant yellow heel to match the shoe’s punctuated tongue.

Phoenix

The Phoenix Magic Basket Demi arrives straight out of the basketball section of the 1985 catalog with its legendary leather and suede materials. The shoe takes on a heated colorway with a classic red and black calfskin upper with an off-white shock-absorbing midsole and outsole.

Strom

The Storm Magic Basket Low complements Diadora’s iconic Magic trainer 80’s styles with a classic but energetic colorway. The silhouette is grounded with a similar coconut milk midsole and outsole with a hybrid blue and black upper.

