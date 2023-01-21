Walt Disney World President Jeff Vahle Takes Bob Iger and Josh D’Amaro on Tour Of Give Kids The World Village

Walt Disney World President Jeff Vahle took his colleagues CEO Bob Iger, and Disney Parks chairman Josh D’Amaro to the Give Kids the World Village in Central Florida, to celebrate the fine work that was being done at the charitable resort.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney World president Jeff Vahle has taken to Instagram

Give Kids The World Village is an 89-acre, nonprofit "storybook" resort in Central Florida where children with critical illnesses and their families are treated to weeklong, cost-free vacations.

Since 1986, Give Kids The World Village has welcomed more than 177,000 families from all 50 states and 76 countries. The Village is made possible by the support of generous donors and community partners, as well as thousands of passionate volunteers – who donate their time and talent making wishes come true.

A stay at the Village is much more than a vacation. During one incredible week, wish families laugh, play, and create priceless memories together away from hospital visits and medical procedures. It's a magical week of "YES" where wish kids can experience the simple joys of childhood, and where families can recapture some of the precious moments that may have been missed due to illness.

Vahle, who is on the board at Give Kids the World, captioned the photoset: “This week, I was excited to take Bob Iger and Josh D’Amaro on a tour of Give Kids the World Village along with GKTW CEO Pam Landwirth. As one of their board members, I'm proud of the amazing work they do to make magic for families from all over the world.”