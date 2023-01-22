Photos: New Signage for Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast Welcomes The Vicious 6

Universal Orlando’s new attraction for 2023, Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast is expected to open this summer, where guests can put their skills to the ultimate test as they attempt to blast their way to supervillain stardom. Recently, new signage for the upcoming attraction was installed on its future entrance.

Over a year ago, Universal Studios Florida closed the doors of the popular Shrek 4-D attraction, hinting at the arrival of a new attraction based on the popular Minion characters from the Illumination franchises, Despicable Me and its spin-off, Minions.

The new Villain-Con Minion Blast attraction was officially announced last month

Villain-Con Minion Blast attraction was On the former entrance of Shrek 4-D, new posters have been installed featuring The Vicious 6, a notorious group of supervillains from the hit film, Minions: The Rise of Gru.

Villain-Con Minion Blast combines innovative screen technology, state-of-the-art gaming interactivity and elaborate physical sets to create a one-of-a-kind, game-based adventure where guests encounter immersive environments, nefarious villains and tons of mischievous Minions from Illumination’s films in a whole new way.

The world-class attraction transports guests to Villain-Con – the biggest criminal convention on the planet – to take part in an epic competition to see if they have what it takes to become the newest member of The Vicious 6.

Guests who are up for the challenge will grab an interactive blaster and step onto a motion-based pathway to put their skills to the test.

They’ll wind and glide through various scenes where they earn points by blasting a variety of items and causing as much mayhem and destruction as possible.

It’s a unique, mischief-filled experience that’s so much fun, it’s a crime.

Villain-Con Minion Blast will open in Summer 2023 at Universal Studios Florida within the new Minion Land on Illumination Ave.

This new area will also feature the fan-favorite Despicable Me Minion Mayhem attraction, a new Minion Café and other surprises inspired by popular characters from Illumination’s blockbuster franchises.