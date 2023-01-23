Lucy Hale, Raul Esparza Round Out Cast of FX’s “The Answers”

Lucy Hale and Raul Esparza have been tapped to round out the cast of FX’s upcoming pilot The Answers, according to Deadline.

  • The Answers is set in a future where a young woman joins an experiment that promises to help her find love, but instead, she finds herself bunking with other women who all discover they’re dating the same guy.
  • Hale is set to star as Mary while Esparza will portray Dr. Crowe.
  • Hale is best known for her role in Pretty Little Liars, but her other credits include films like Scream 4 and Truth or Dare as well as the popular series Riverdale.
  • Esparza’s credits include Law & Order and the mini series Retreat.
  • The rest of the cast includes:
    • Krys Marshall as Ellis
    • Melanie Field as Dani
    • Pallavi Sharda as Ash
    • Kineta Kunutu as Nick
  • Kit Steinkellner, whose previous credits include the Facebook Watch series Sorry for Your Loss, has written the pilot script.
  • Steinkellner will also serve as an executive producer alongside Danny Strong (Dopesick), Darren Aronofsky (Kindred, One Strange Rock), Mandy Safavi, Ari Handel, and Elizabeth Gesas.
  • Gillian Robespierre (Obvious Child, Landline) is attached to direct the pilot.
  • The pilot and potential series is a collaboration between 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, and Protozoa Pictures.