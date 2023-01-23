Marvel Reveals Variant Cover for “Storm #1”

This May, Storm will headline a brand-new solo series that spotlights why she’s one of the most powerful heroes in the Marvel Universe. A thrilling five-issue limited series, “Storm” will be written by groundbreaking creator Ann Nocenti, and Marvel has shared a look at a variant cover for the first issue.

To celebrate this new chapter of one of Marvel’s most beloved super heroes, best-selling cover artist Stanley “Artgerm” Lau will grace the debut issue with a stunning variant cover.

Spotlighting Storm in all her majestic power, Artgerm’s piece depicts the character as she’s currently portrayed in titles like Immortal X-Men and X-Men Red where she leads mutantkinds on two fronts.

The upcoming series will see Storm’s omega-level mutant gifts evolve in a radical way, causing her to lose control at a pivotal time in her journey as leader of the X-Men. In the tumultuous journey that follows, fans will see Storm confront a new nemesis, perform breathtaking never-before-seen feats, and even fall in love.

Ororo Munroe has been a thief, a goddess and a leader of the X-Men – and she’s just getting started. With her mutant ability to control the weather bolstered by her top-notch fighting skills, she’s a formidable opponent like no other (as Callisto of the Morlocks can attest). But when an elemental power emerges near the Xavier Mansion, it’ll take Storm to the limit of her powers and beyond.

Get ready for an electrifying all-new adventure showcasing Storm’s days of rocking her mohawk and leading the X-Men, as she faces an all-new villain that will threaten to tear her apart from her team…and what she thought she knew about herself.

Check out the first cover by X-Men visionary Alan Davis and don’t miss this exciting untold chapter of one of Marvel’s greatest heroes when “Storm #1″ arrives in May.