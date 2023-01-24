“Lofi Minnie: Chill” the Second “Lofi” Volume Featuring Some of Minnie’s Favorite Disney Songs Now Available

Lofi Minnie: Chill, the second Lofi volume featuring some of Minnie’s favorite Disney songs reimagined, is officially here. This is available across all major streaming platforms.

What's Happening:

following the 2022 release of These favorites are sure to inspire and bring a smile to your face, so take a beat and chill with Minnie today.

With soothing beats & uplifting melodies, these tracks are the perfect way to unwind and let your creative juices flow, featuring: