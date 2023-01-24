Sorcery Afoot! Cast a Spell on Your Wardrobe with NEFF’s “Fantasia” Collection

Disney and NEFF have teamed up for a comfy apparel collection themed to Fantasia that celebrates the legacy of the fan favorite film.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

It’s always fun to discover new Disney apparel collections and NEFF Headwear is taking fans back to 1940’s Disney with their Fantasia -inspired styles.

is taking fans back to 1940’s Disney with their -inspired styles. Dress yourself in swirling stars, musical notes, Sorcerer Mickey and even Chernobog with these comfy, casual looks that are perfect for all day wear.

And while most of the pieces in this collection are shirts, joggers and shorts there are three beanie styles that will keep your head warm on these chilly winter nights.

Fans of the animated classic will appreciate the unique take on the beloved film as Mickey and crew are displayed over a tie-dye pattern, flaming Mickey head, a night sky background and more.

The NEFF Fantasia collection is available now via the NEFF website and prices range from $20-$65.

collection is and prices range from $20-$65. Links to our favorite pieces can be found below.

NEFF FANTASIA SOUND & PICTURE TEE – MULTI TIE DYE – $30.00

NEFF FANTASIA CHERNABOG TEE – SAND – $25.00

NEFF FANTASIA CHERNABOG CREW SWEATSHIRT – BLACK – $50.00

NEFF FANTASIA TORNADO HOT TUB – ORANGE – $45.00

NEFF FANTASIA STARRY POOLSIDERv- BLACK – $45.00

NEFF FANTASIA NIGHT SKY AOP JOGGER BLACK – $65.00

DISNEY FANTASIA MAGIC BEANIE – BLACK – $20.00

DISNEY FANTASIA MICKEY BEANIE – BLUE – $20.00

NEFF FANTASIA MICKEY SS TEE WHITE – $25.00