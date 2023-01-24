Sorcery Afoot! Cast a Spell on Your Wardrobe with NEFF’s “Fantasia” Collection

Disney and NEFF have teamed up for a comfy apparel collection themed to Fantasia that celebrates the legacy of the fan favorite film.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- It’s always fun to discover new Disney apparel collections and NEFF Headwear is taking fans back to 1940’s Disney with their Fantasia-inspired styles.
- Dress yourself in swirling stars, musical notes, Sorcerer Mickey and even Chernobog with these comfy, casual looks that are perfect for all day wear.
- And while most of the pieces in this collection are shirts, joggers and shorts there are three beanie styles that will keep your head warm on these chilly winter nights.
- Fans of the animated classic will appreciate the unique take on the beloved film as Mickey and crew are displayed over a tie-dye pattern, flaming Mickey head, a night sky background and more.
- The NEFF Fantasia collection is available now via the NEFF website and prices range from $20-$65.
- Links to our favorite pieces can be found below.
NEFF FANTASIA SOUND & PICTURE TEE – MULTI TIE DYE – $30.00
NEFF FANTASIA CHERNABOG TEE – SAND – $25.00
NEFF FANTASIA CHERNABOG CREW SWEATSHIRT – BLACK – $50.00
NEFF FANTASIA TORNADO HOT TUB – ORANGE – $45.00
NEFF FANTASIA STARRY POOLSIDERv- BLACK – $45.00
NEFF FANTASIA NIGHT SKY AOP JOGGER BLACK – $65.00
DISNEY FANTASIA MAGIC BEANIE – BLACK – $20.00
DISNEY FANTASIA MICKEY BEANIE – BLUE – $20.00
NEFF FANTASIA MICKEY SS TEE WHITE – $25.00