Photos: “Willow” and “National Treasure: Edge of History” Costumes and Props on Display Inside Walt Disney Presents at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Fans of two of the newest shows on Disney+, Willow and National Treasure: Edge of History, can now get up-close and personal with costumes and props from the series within Walt Disney Presents at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

What’s Happening:

  • The Willow and National Treasure: Edge of History items can be found at the end of the exhibit portion of Walt Disney Presents, just before the theater.
  • Featured props from National Treasure: Edge of History include:
    • The Sword of Cortes
    • The Journal of Hernan Cortes
    • Captain Meriwether Lewis’ Journal
    • Rafael’s Diary
    • Ocular Device

  • Featured costumes from Willow include those of:
    • Willow Ufgood (Warwick Davis)
    • Queen Sorsha (Joanne Whalley)
    • Kit Tanthalos (Ruby Cruz)
    • Prince Graydon Hastur (Tony Revolori)

