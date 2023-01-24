Photos: “Willow” and “National Treasure: Edge of History” Costumes and Props on Display Inside Walt Disney Presents at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Fans of two of the newest shows on Disney+, Willow and National Treasure: Edge of History, can now get up-close and personal with costumes and props from the series within Walt Disney Presents at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
What’s Happening:
- The Willow and National Treasure: Edge of History items can be found at the end of the exhibit portion of Walt Disney Presents, just before the theater.
- Featured props from National Treasure: Edge of History include:
- The Sword of Cortes
- The Journal of Hernan Cortes
- Captain Meriwether Lewis’ Journal
- Rafael’s Diary
- Ocular Device
- Featured costumes from Willow include those of:
- Willow Ufgood (Warwick Davis)
- Queen Sorsha (Joanne Whalley)
- Kit Tanthalos (Ruby Cruz)
- Prince Graydon Hastur (Tony Revolori)
