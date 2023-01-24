If you are looking for a special place to celebrate Valentine's Day this year, Enzo’s Hideaway may be exactly what you are looking for.

What’s Happening:

Valentine's Day is a time to celebrate love, so visit Enzo’s Hideaway with those most special to you for an unforgettable dining experience.

Enjoy their Valentine’s Day specials for one night only, featuring arancini al tartufo, short rib lasagna, and torta di pane al cioccolato.

About Enzo’s Hideaway:

Wander into a truly unique gathering place for a pre- or-post dinner drink. Inspired by Florida’s secretive “rum-running” past, this watering hole specializes in barrel-aged cocktails and has the largest selection of rums and scotches than any other restaurant at Disney Springs

When you’re craving something savory, reach for the food menu brimming with satisfying options like imported meats and cheeses, rustic pasta dishes and a collection of Italian-inspired entrées.