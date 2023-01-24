Valentine’s Day Specials at Enzo’s Hideaway

If you are looking for a special place to celebrate Valentine's Day this year, Enzo’s Hideaway may be exactly what you are looking for.

What’s Happening:

  • Valentine's Day is a time to celebrate love, so visit Enzo’s Hideaway with those most special to you for an unforgettable dining experience.
  • Enjoy their Valentine’s Day specials for one night only, featuring arancini al tartufo, short rib lasagna, and torta di pane al cioccolato.
  • Make your reservation today and let us help make this Valentine's Day one to remember.

About Enzo’s Hideaway:

  • Wander into a truly unique gathering place for a pre- or-post dinner drink. Inspired by Florida’s secretive “rum-running” past, this watering hole specializes in barrel-aged cocktails and has the largest selection of rums and scotches than any other restaurant at Disney Springs.
  • When you’re craving something savory, reach for the food menu brimming with satisfying options like imported meats and cheeses, rustic pasta dishes and a collection of Italian-inspired entrées.

