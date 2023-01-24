If you are looking for a special place to celebrate Valentine's Day this year, Enzo’s Hideaway may be exactly what you are looking for.
- Valentine's Day is a time to celebrate love, so visit Enzo’s Hideaway with those most special to you for an unforgettable dining experience.
- Enjoy their Valentine’s Day specials for one night only, featuring arancini al tartufo, short rib lasagna, and torta di pane al cioccolato.
- Wander into a truly unique gathering place for a pre- or-post dinner drink. Inspired by Florida’s secretive “rum-running” past, this watering hole specializes in barrel-aged cocktails and has the largest selection of rums and scotches than any other restaurant at Disney Springs.
- When you’re craving something savory, reach for the food menu brimming with satisfying options like imported meats and cheeses, rustic pasta dishes and a collection of Italian-inspired entrées.
