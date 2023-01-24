If anyone has ever told you that you look like Gaston and can sing, then Walt Disney World is looking for you. Auditions will be held on January 27 in Kissimmee, Florida.

What's Happening:

Disney Live Entertainment is seeking Vocalists who are local to Central Florida for the role of Gaston in Beauty and the Beast, Live on Stage!, performed at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, FL.

They will be casting for a minimum 3 month contract with possible extension.

Contracts will begin early March 2023.

Seeking the Following Role:

Gaston: Male Identifying, arrogant, self-centered egotist who tries to get Belle to marry him.

6' or taller, resonant baritone with low A to top G.

Candidates should prepare a 16 bar selection as well as the material from the below links for this in-person audition.

An accompanist will be provided.

Where and When:

For: Walt Disney World

Friday, January 27, 2023

Audition City: Kissimmee

Location: Disney's Animal Kingdom

Disney's Animal Kingdom Rehearsal Facility

3271 Sherberth Road ,Kissimmee, FL 34747

Sign-in: 6PM – 7PM Late arrivals may not be able to audition.

Looking For: Singers

Requirements:

Click the "My Profile" button at the top of DisneyAuditions.com

Applicants must be at least 18 and authorized to work in the United States.

Potential invited callbacks to be held early February.

Upon signing of the Walt Disney World Individual Employment Contract, candidates are eligible to immediately apply for membership in the Actor's Equity Association.

Current WDW College and International Program Cast Members are not eligible to audition unless you are 6 weeks out from you current program end date

All performers employed by the Walt Disney World Resort are covered under the terms and conditions of a Collective Bargaining Agreement with Actors' Equity Association.