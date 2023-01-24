Disney Imagineers Officially Welcome Te Fiti To EPCOT’s World Nature Neighborhood

While fans aboard the monorail have been able to spot her for several weeks now, Walt Disney Imagineering has officially welcomed Te Fiti to EPCOT.

https://www.tiktok.com/@disneyparks/video/7192233960590544171

Walt Disney Imagineering has officially welcomed Te Fiti We recently to the World Nature neighborhood of EPCOT in Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana

The team of Imagineers have shared how hard they’ve worked to bring Te Fiti to life for years and are sharing this sneak peek of her as work continues to happen along the waterways and landscape areas within Journey of Water.

The Imagineers share that the development of Te Fiti and her pose was a close collaboration with Walt Disney Animation Studios and its Creative Legacy team. As guests walk along the trail, they will come across Te Fiti, who is seen protecting water as it travels through the water cycle.

Along with Moana as a steward of water conservation, Te Fiti is a symbol of how humans should protect and nurture water wherever we find it. This is an important theme in Journey of Water, where guests will learn more about how water travels from our skies to the ocean, and back again. This story will unfold along a lush trail inspired by the environments and art style of the beloved Walt Disney Animation Studios film.

EPCOT’s World Nature neighborhood is dedicated to the awe and wonder of the natural world, Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana continues that theme, serving as a place where guests can engage with water and learn more about the impact we have on our natural world. Guests will even learn how to become better stewards of nature just like Moana.

Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana is set to start welcoming guests in late 2023, and there they will be able to see Te Fiti, engage with magical water, and learn more about conservation and the cycle of water.