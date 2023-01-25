ABC News Promotes Alex Presha To Correspondent

ABC News President Kim Godwin announced that Alex Presha, a talented political journalist, has been promoted to Correspondent, based out of Columbus, Ohio.

The news came from a memo that Godwin sent to the entire news division, which read: I am happy to announce that Alex Presha has been promoted to correspondent. In this new position, he will be based in Columbus, Ohio.



Alex first walked through the doors of our Washington bureau in 2020. Since then, he’s become a vital member of our team, continuously demonstrating his dogged journalism skills while covering a wide variety of stories for nearly every program and platform.

Alex is also a talented political journalist who has reported on some of the biggest moments, including the 2022 midterm election and the second impeachment of former President Donald Trump. He also crisscrossed the country to report on the 2020 presidential election. The skills Alex honed while reporting on these stories are sure to come in handy while living in Ohio, a critical region in the country’s political landscape.

Alex was also instrumental in the news division’s coverage of the Ahmaud Arbery trial. He’s reported on the Beijing Winter Olympics from China, spent weeks on the frontlines of wildfires in California, and his coverage of the U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan led to the evacuation of an American family at the last-minute.

Before joining ABC News, Alex worked as a political reporter at KNSD-TV in San Diego and anchored its political affairs program. At KNSD, Alex interviewed many 2020 Democratic presidential candidates and stayed on top of local political stories. Alex also spent nearly a decade as a producer at NBC in New York, working on “Nightly News,” MSNBC and WNBC. Alex hails from Atlanta and is a graduate of Northwestern University.

I look forward to what’s next for Alex and our entire news division as we continue to build out our team of correspondents fanned across the country, telling stories from every corner of America.

Please join me in congratulating Alex!

Kim