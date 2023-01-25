Adventures by Disney and National Geographic Expeditions Health and Safety Update

There are some health and safety updates for Adventures by Disney and National Geographic Expeditions when it comes to COVID-19 protocols.
What's Happening:
- Since the onset of the pandemic, they have been intentional in our approach to mitigating COVID-19.
- As the public health environment has improved, they adjusted their protocols and remain committed to promoting health and safety during their trips.
- Beginning April 1, 2023 for all domestic trips traveling in the United States and May 1, 2023 for all international River Cruise and Private trips, Adventures by Disney and National Geographic Expeditions will no longer require Guests (regardless of age) to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 at the time of their trip, however, it is highly recommended.
- Beginning May 1, 2023, only Guests ages 12 years and older will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for all international Land and Expedition cruises, however, it is highly recommended that Guests ages 11 and younger be fully vaccinated before they travel.
- Guests will continue to be required to comply with any trip-specific vaccination requirements, including those required by our cruise operators.