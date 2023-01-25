B.B. Wolf’s Sausage Co. and Amorette’s Patisserie Added to Mobile Order Offerings at Disney Springs

Disney Springs has all kinds of amazing places to eat and drink and now two of them just got a bit more convenient. Two locations at Disney Springs have been added to the Mobile Order feature in the My Disney Experience app, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

Guests visiting Disney Springs can now mobile order from both B.B. Wolf’s Sausage Co. and Amorette’s Patisserie.

At B.B. Wolf’s Sausage Co., guests can huff, puff an’ satisfy hunger with a hearty selection of savory fare – this mouthwatering menu will blow the house down.

At Amortette’s Patisserie, guests can behold artfully made pastries, signature cakes and other delectable treats at this upscale, French-style bakery.

These two eateries join D-Luxe Burger, Disney’s Candy Cauldron and Goofy’s Candy Company as mobile order offerings at Disney Springs.

With Mobile Order guests can save time, skip the line and head directly to the pick-up counter at any one of these locations.

Guests can place their mobile order by simply pressing the plus sign on the bottom of the home screen on the My Disney Experience app, and then by clicking “order food,” or by selecting “Mobile Food Orders” from the menu.

Guests can then select an arrival window at their restaurant of choice and place their order.