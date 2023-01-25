Disney Introduces the runDisney Coast to Coast Race Challenge Beginning in 2024

Disney has introduced the Coast to Coast Race Challenge beginning in 2024. Those who complete a 10-mile or longer race at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort on the same calendar day will receive a runDisney Coast to Coast Race Challenge medal.

What's Happening:

How to Qualify in 2024:

There are 2 ways to receive your special runDisney Coast to Coast Race Challenge medal in 2024.

Track One:

Complete the Half Marathon during the 2024 Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend and at least one of the following:

2024 Walt Disney World Half Marathon

2024 Walt Disney World Marathon

Multi-event challenges (Dumbo Double Dare, Goofy's Race and a Half Challenge and Dopey Challenge) will also count towards your qualification for the runDisney Coast to Coast Race Challenge medal.

runDisney participants who choose this track will receive a special runDisney Coast to Coast Race Challenge medal only available in 2024.

Track Two:

Complete the Half Marathon during the 2024 Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend, plus any qualifying event at Walt Disney World Resort in 2024, including:

Disney Princess Half Marathon or Disney Fairy Tale Challenge

runDisney Springtime Surprise 10-Miler or runDisney Springtime Surprise Challenge

Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon or Disney Two Course Challenge

runDisney participants who choose this track will earn a different, unique runDisney Coast to Coast Race Challenge medal.

Importation Information:

Guests will not need to register for the runDisney Coast to Coast Race Challenge as a separate registration.

Both qualifying races must be completed in the same calendar year.

Guests only earn one runDisney Coast to Coast Race Challenge medal per calendar year.

runDisney Coast to Coast Race Challenge medals will be available after crossing the finish line of the second race.

Guests must be 14 years or older to participate.

Please be aware that participation in virtual races does not count towards eligibility for the runDisney Coast to Coast Race Challenge medal.