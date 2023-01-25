Disney+ Announces Second Season of Superhero Series “Extraordinary”

According to Deadline, Disney+ has announced a second season of the superhero series Extraordinary.

What's Happening:

  • Disney+ greenlights the second season of the superhero series Extraordinary from up-and-coming writer Emma Moran and producer Sid Gentle.
  • This was announced by Disney VP Scripted Content Johanna Devereaux at the Extraordinary launch last night in London.

Extraordinary Synopsis:

  • Extraordinary follows Jen, a painfully self-aware 25-year-old woman who doesn’t have a superpower in a world where everyone else does.
  • Adrift in a big, confusing world and armed with nothing but a bit of hope, Jen begins her journey to find her maybe-superpower.

Cast:

  • Máiréad Tyers
  • Sofia Oxenham
  • Bilal Hasna
  • Luke Rollason
  • Siobhán McSweeney
  • Patricia Allison

