According to Deadline, Disney+ has announced a second season of the superhero series Extraordinary.

What's Happening:

Disney+ greenlights the second season of the superhero series Extraordinary from up-and-coming writer Emma Moran and producer Sid Gentle.

This was announced by Disney VP Scripted Content Johanna Devereaux at the Extraordinary launch last night in London.

Extraordinary Synopsis:

Extraordinary follows Jen, a painfully self-aware 25-year-old woman who doesn’t have a superpower in a world where everyone else does.

Adrift in a big, confusing world and armed with nothing but a bit of hope, Jen begins her journey to find her maybe-superpower.

Cast:

Máiréad Tyers

Sofia Oxenham

Bilal Hasna

Luke Rollason

Siobhán McSweeney

Patricia Allison