According to Deadline, Disney+ has announced a second season of the superhero series Extraordinary.
What's Happening:
- Disney+ greenlights the second season of the superhero series Extraordinary from up-and-coming writer Emma Moran and producer Sid Gentle.
- This was announced by Disney VP Scripted Content Johanna Devereaux at the Extraordinary launch last night in London.
Extraordinary Synopsis:
- Extraordinary follows Jen, a painfully self-aware 25-year-old woman who doesn’t have a superpower in a world where everyone else does.
- Adrift in a big, confusing world and armed with nothing but a bit of hope, Jen begins her journey to find her maybe-superpower.
Cast:
- Máiréad Tyers
- Sofia Oxenham
- Bilal Hasna
- Luke Rollason
- Siobhán McSweeney
- Patricia Allison
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now