Disney Previews Four Exclusive Treats for Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite

Disneyland After Dark returns next week with the first Sweethearts’ Nite event of the year. Ahead of the event’s return, we have a look at four exclusive food items.

What’s Happening:

Sweethearts’ Nite will take place on seven different “date nights” in Disneyland

If you’ve got your tickets to one of these sold-out events, then here’s a look at some of the exclusive treats: Strawberry Shortcake Sundae (above) from Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor Mine & Yours Chocolate-Strawberry Funnel Cakes from Stage Door Café Bear-ia Loaded Steak Fries from Hungry Bear Restaurant Blood Orange Agua Float from The Tropical Hideaway



Celebrate the love of your life, your best pal or cherished family at this very special evening that will put your heart a flutter. Gaze up at a special themed fireworks show Dance at the Royal Ball hosted by Aladdin and Jasmine near “ it’s a small world Take a moonlit cruise on the Mark Twain Riverboat Relax and unwind to the sounds of island music from a Polynesian trio drifting through the night air at The Tropical Hideaway Delight in many deliciously themed menu items available for purchase, created just for the event Capture your moment with photo opportunities with darling Disney couples and spots inspired by romantic scenes from Disney films such as Lady and the Tramp and The Little Mermaid , including unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital photo downloads from the party Enjoy pre-party mix-in admission to Disneyland Park starting at 6:00 p.m., no theme park reservation required

Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite takes place January 31 and February 2, 5, 7, 9, 14, 16, 2023, at Disneyland Park.