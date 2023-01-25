Disney Strikes Streaming Measurement Deal with EDO

Disney Advertising and TV outcomes-based company EDO have entered into a premiere agreement to apply the company’s engagement metrics to Disney’s streaming footprint, starting with Hulu. As a result, advertisers will gain greater insight on how Disney’s premium content translates into consumer engagement and performance.

Disney’s longstanding relationship with EDO uniquely proves the power of its portfolio to drive engagement, and better reach diverse audiences.

EDO’s insights have shown how tentpole events and live sports like The Academy Awards, American Music Awards, ESPN

With EDO data, advertisers can isolate the TV impact of media placements and ad creatives – measuring how real-time ad performance contributes to business outcomes.

Edward Norton, EDO co-founder & chairman and accomplished filmmaker & entrepreneur, joined Disney executives to announce the companies' new streaming collaboration during Disney’s Tech and Data Showcase on January 25.

What they’re saying: