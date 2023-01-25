Disney100: Elegant Sleeping Beauty Castle Dress Coming Soon to shopDisney

Disney fans will have a new dress to add to their parks approved wardrobe this spring when this lovely Sleeping Beauty Castle dress comes to shopDisney.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

As the Disney100 celebration kicks off, shopDisney is bringing fans a wonderful assortment of apparel and one item that will surely be on many lists is a new Sleeping Beauty Castle dress

Commemorate the lasting legacy of the company and its first—and most iconic park—in a dazzling dress that’s as elegant as the castle it represents.

This gorgeous silhouette features a spaghetti strap bodice, looks to be made from satin material, a departure from the usual Dress Shop designs.

The dress is decorated with a full Sleeping Beauty castle image and fireworks on the skirt accented with a sheer black overlay featuring golden fireworks.

Finally, tying everything together is a sheer shoulder wrap also decorated with fireworks, that secures at the neck.

While a release date for the dress hasn’t been revealed, shopDisney shared the image and said the dress is coming soon

Pricing has not been announced however many Disney Dress Shop styles are priced between $129.99-$189.99. We anticipate this dress will be on the higher end of the scale.

Check back soon for a link to the celebratory dress.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.