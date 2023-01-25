Funko Games Introduces Guardians of the Galaxy and More New Pop! Puzzle Designs

What happens when you combine Funko Pop! art styles with jigsaw puzzles? You get Pop! Puzzles from Funko Games! Four new designs spanning fan favorite franchises have been revealed and are available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Funko Games is trying their hand at jigsaw puzzles and we gotta say we’re fans. Especially with their newest offerings that feature some of our favorite films and characters.

The game division is expanding their puzzle line and has introduced four fun puzzles that the whole family can enjoy.

Celebrating fandoms and puzzling, Pop! Puzzles from Funko Games are sure to bring even more people to the table. The newest assortment brings fans an immersive pastime experience as they piece together original illustrations inspired by popular films and hit TV shows in pop culture, including: Guardians of the Galaxy Jurassic Park Ted Lasso SpongeBob



Pop! Puzzle art is custom-created for each property and designed to transport puzzlers into vibrant worlds with a style that is whimsical, original, and above all, fun.

As for difficulty, these will offer a nice challenge with 500-pieces to assemble and a completed size of 18″ x 24.”

Whether you’re a puzzle fanatic or just a collector of everything Funko, you can find the latest Pop! Puzzles available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth .

. Each sells for $14.99 and are expected to ship in April 2023.

Links to individual items can be found below.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth

**Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our ​​EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout: Save 10% on in-stock items and Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $39+.**

Guardians of the Galaxy 500-Piece Pop! Puzzle – $14.99

Jurassic Park 500-Piece Pop! Puzzle – $14.99

Ted Lasso 500-Piece Pop! Puzzle – $14.99

SpongeBob SquarePants 500-Piece Pop! Puzzle – $14.99