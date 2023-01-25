New Disney100 Esplanade Music Loop Features an Eclectic Mix of Theme Park Tunes

As the Disneyland Resort prepares to celebrate Disney100, a new area music loop has started playing in the Esplanade between the two parks, featuring music from Disney attractions the world over.
What’s Happening:
- A brand-new loop of area music began playing today in the Esplanade at the Disneyland Resort.
- The loop features an eclectic group of music, featuring tracks from Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary, some classic EPCOT music, and of course, some Disneyland classics.
- The loop also plays (at times) in Downtown Disney. Listen to a clip of “Baroque Hoedown” playing that we caught:
- Thanks to Twitter user @nateyagi, who listened to the entire loop today, we have a complete track list:
- “Nothing Can Stop Us Now” from Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway
- “Happily Ever After“ Fireworks Theme
- “Fantasmic! Finale”
- “Grim Grinning Ghosts” from The Haunted Mansion
- “Test Track Theme”
- “There’s a Great Big Beautiful Tomorrow” from Carousel of Progress
- “Ellen’s Energy Adventure” from Universe of Energy
- “Yo Ho (A Pirate’s Life for Me)” from Pirates of the Caribbean
- “Magic Happens“ Parade Theme
- “We Go On” from IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth
- “The Magic is Calling” – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary
- “Baroque Hoedown” from Main Street Electrical Parade
- “Let’s Dance at Disneyland” by The Elliott Brothers
- “One Little Spark” from Journey Into Imagination
- “Honey, I Shrunk the Audience Theme”
- “The Tiki, Tiki, Tiki Room” from Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room
- “Soarin’ Over California Theme”
- “It’s Tough to Be a Bug Theme”
- “You Are the Magic” from Disney Enchantment
- “Nation on Wheels” from the PeopleMover
- “Bear Band Serenade” from Country Bear Jamboree
- “California Screamin’ Theme”
- “Swisskapolka” from Swiss Family Treehouse
- “Mickey Mouse March” from The Mickey Mouse Club
- “Space Mountain“ (1996) by Dick Dale
- “Awakening” from Harmonious
- “Spaceship Earth Theme”
- We’ve put together a preliminary Spotify playlist of all the songs featured, although what you actually hear in the Esplanade may vary slightly. Check it out below!
