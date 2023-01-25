New Disney100 Esplanade Music Loop Features an Eclectic Mix of Theme Park Tunes

As the Disneyland Resort prepares to celebrate Disney100, a new area music loop has started playing in the Esplanade between the two parks, featuring music from Disney attractions the world over.

  • A brand-new loop of area music began playing today in the Esplanade at the Disneyland Resort.
  • The loop features an eclectic group of music, featuring tracks from Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary, some classic EPCOT music, and of course, some Disneyland classics.
  • The loop also plays (at times) in Downtown Disney. Listen to a clip of “Baroque Hoedown” playing that we caught:

