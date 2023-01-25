Blue 2nd Edition Battle of Endor Tiki Mug Available at Oga’s Cantina in Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Star Wars fans will love the second edition of the Battle of Endor Tiki Mug that is now available at Oga’s Cantina in Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

What's Happening:

The blue second edition Battle of Endor Tiki Mug is now available at Oga’s Cantina in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

This comes with the delicious Yub Nub drink for $46.

The first edition was light brown and launched during the opening of Oga’s Cantina at both Disneyland Resort Walt Disney World

Etched on the mug are images from the Battle of Endor with Ewoks.

Above the Ewoks, there are X-Wings and TIE Fighters flying through the air.

You can also see the Imperial logo and a partially built Death Star.

About Oga’s Cantina:

Welcome to the local cantina, where bounty hunters, smugglers, rogue traders and weary travelers of all ages come together to refuel, enjoy music and conduct meetings with no questions asked.

With an expansive menu of exotic concoctions for young ones and adults, the cantina is a welcome rest stop before your crew’s upcoming galactic journey.

As you plan your next smuggling run, please enjoy some bold musical entertainment courtesy of droid DJ R-3X, a former Starspeeder 3000 pilot.

The cantina adheres to proprietor Oga Garra’s strict code of conduct, but patrons can be… unpredictable, so just keep your head down and drink casually.

For those who have long dreamed of visiting one of the galaxy’s infamous watering holes, Oga’s Cantina brings that dream to life.