Tokyo Disney Resort 40th Anniversary “Dream-Go-Round” to Kick off April 15

The 40th Anniversary of Tokyo Disney Resort, “Dream-Go-Round,” will kick off on April 15th with an all-new daytime parade, decorations adorning both Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, plus special food and merchandise, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

For the celebration, both Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea will see their entrances enhanced with colorful layers of “Dream Garlands.”

Cinderella Castle will also be embellished with the number 40.

Some new entertainment will also be added for the celebration, including “Disney Harmony in Color,” the first new daytime parade in five years at Tokyo Disneyland.

The new parade will showcase themes of adventure, courage, family bonds, and friendship from Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios films.

“Disney Harmony in Color” will open with Tinker Bell atop a rainbow-colored float adorned with beautiful petals.

The parade floats will be filled with familiar friends, as well as new ones – including Vanellope and Ralph from Wreck-It Ralph, Wasabi, Fred, Honey Lemon and Go Go from Big Hero 6, and more.

A special 40th anniversary version of “Club Mouse Beat” will debut in Tomorrowland at Showbase.

Mickey Mouse and his friends will showcase their best moves set to varying musical styles such as hip-hop, Latin, and pop.

The show’s grand finale will see the characters sporting their 40th-themed outfits to the 40th anniversary theme song.

At Tokyo DisneySea, Mickey, Duffy, ShellieMay and friends will don their festive 40th anniversary outfits in the new Harbor Greeting, “Let’s Celebrate with Colors.”

And a new nighttime spectacular, “Sky Full of Colors,” will light up the sky above both Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea to the 40th anniversary theme song and beloved Disney songs.

Of course, no celebration would be complete without some special food and beverage offerings and guests will find everything from an anniversary-themed ice cream cone at Tokyo Disneyland to delectable dishes inspired by the Aquatopia attraction at Tokyo DisneySea.

Special menu items inspired by Duffy and friends will be available as well.

And finally, guests will be able to commemorate their visit with all-new, exclusive merchandise.

Guests will find everything from dream-filled items sprinkled with Tinker Bell’s pixie dust to stylish pieces featuring the iconic Cinderella Castle and the opportunity to choose your very own “Dream Garland.”

Even more merchandise themed to Duffy and friends will be revealed at a later date.