Tokyo Disney Resort 40th Anniversary “Dream-Go-Round” to Kick off April 15

The 40th Anniversary of Tokyo Disney Resort, “Dream-Go-Round,” will kick off on April 15th with an all-new daytime parade, decorations adorning both Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, plus special food and merchandise, according to the Disney Parks Blog.
- For the celebration, both Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea will see their entrances enhanced with colorful layers of “Dream Garlands.”
- Cinderella Castle will also be embellished with the number 40.
- Some new entertainment will also be added for the celebration, including “Disney Harmony in Color,” the first new daytime parade in five years at Tokyo Disneyland.
- The new parade will showcase themes of adventure, courage, family bonds, and friendship from Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios films.
- “Disney Harmony in Color” will open with Tinker Bell atop a rainbow-colored float adorned with beautiful petals.
- The parade floats will be filled with familiar friends, as well as new ones – including Vanellope and Ralph from Wreck-It Ralph, Wasabi, Fred, Honey Lemon and Go Go from Big Hero 6, and more.
- A special 40th anniversary version of “Club Mouse Beat” will debut in Tomorrowland at Showbase.
- Mickey Mouse and his friends will showcase their best moves set to varying musical styles such as hip-hop, Latin, and pop.
- The show’s grand finale will see the characters sporting their 40th-themed outfits to the 40th anniversary theme song.
- At Tokyo DisneySea, Mickey, Duffy, ShellieMay and friends will don their festive 40th anniversary outfits in the new Harbor Greeting, “Let’s Celebrate with Colors.”
- And a new nighttime spectacular, “Sky Full of Colors,” will light up the sky above both Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea to the 40th anniversary theme song and beloved Disney songs.
- Of course, no celebration would be complete without some special food and beverage offerings and guests will find everything from an anniversary-themed ice cream cone at Tokyo Disneyland to delectable dishes inspired by the Aquatopia attraction at Tokyo DisneySea.
- Special menu items inspired by Duffy and friends will be available as well.
- And finally, guests will be able to commemorate their visit with all-new, exclusive merchandise.
- Guests will find everything from dream-filled items sprinkled with Tinker Bell’s pixie dust to stylish pieces featuring the iconic Cinderella Castle and the opportunity to choose your very own “Dream Garland.”
- Even more merchandise themed to Duffy and friends will be revealed at a later date.
