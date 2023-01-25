“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” Projection Show Returning to Disneyland

In addition to all of the other Disney100 festivities coming to Disneyland, the iconic façade of “it’s a small world” will once again illuminate several times each night with the return of the “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” projection show, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

The “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” projection show will return to the facade of “it’s a small world” for a limited time beginning in early February.

The show debuted April 11, 2022, with the facade of “it’s a small world” becoming enchanted several times each evening with a brief visual montage that payed tribute to the hit song from the Academy Award winning film, "We Don't Talk About Bruno."

This musical delight comes to life through projection and lighting effects and an artistic style inspired by the lyrics, with select moments that feature characters from the film.

Like the Madrigal family's Casita, tiles across the ' it's a small world

You can check out our video of the show below: