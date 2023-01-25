“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” Projection Show Returning to Disneyland

In addition to all of the other Disney100 festivities coming to Disneyland, the iconic façade of “it’s a small world” will once again illuminate several times each night with the return of the “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” projection show, according to the Disney Parks Blog.
- The “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” projection show will return to the facade of “it’s a small world” for a limited time beginning in early February.
- The show debuted April 11, 2022, with the facade of “it’s a small world” becoming enchanted several times each evening with a brief visual montage that payed tribute to the hit song from the Academy Award winning film, "We Don't Talk About Bruno."
- This musical delight comes to life through projection and lighting effects and an artistic style inspired by the lyrics, with select moments that feature characters from the film.
- Like the Madrigal family's Casita, tiles across the 'it's a small world' facade flip, turn, and rearrange themselves as one scene transitions to the next, culminating in a celebratory chorus and a nod to Bruno’s mysterious prophecy about Mirabel.
- You can check out our video of the show below:
