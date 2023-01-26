Brand New Parking Sign Installed at EPCOT

EPCOT has had a lot of construction going on lately, and the first thing that guests will see when pulling into the parking lot is the brand new sign at the parking toll plaza.

What's Happening:

We were able to get photos of the brand new sign that guests will see when pulling into the parking toll plaza at EPCOT.

This is all after the parking lot sections received new names to help you remember where you parked your car.

Instead of Amaze, Create, Journey, or Discover, the new sections are named after popular Disney characters, including Moana, HeiHei, Crush, Dory, Wall-E, Eve, Rocket, and Gamora.

There's still no word yet on when parking lot trams will return to EPCOT.