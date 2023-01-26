Disney+ Shares Trailer for Latin American Original Series “The Low Tone Club”

Disney+ released a new trailer today for the Latin American Original series The Low Tone Club. The series, which stars Colombian singer Carlos Vives, will premiere all 10 episodes exclusively on Disney+ on February 22.

  • The Low Tone Club follows the story of Amaranto Molina (Vives), an unconventional music teacher who starts teaching at a music school that only encourages students who do well by commercial success standards.
  • Every year Principal Eduardo Kramer (Julián Arango), chooses five students, nicknamed The High Tones, to be part of the school’s prestigious Teen Band.
  • Molina, on the other hand, is put in charge of The Low Tones, a group of students whose talents do not meet the school’s standards.
  • With his disruptive methods, this eccentric teacher and The Low Tones will embark on a music journey that will help heal wounds and inspire each one of them to express their unique talents.
  • Along the way, the students will learn more about Mr. Molina and discover their teacher’s mysterious hidden past.
  • Watch the trailer for the new series below:

  • The Low Tone Club also stars:
    • Kevin Bury (“Pa-Pi-Yón”)
    • Elena Vives (“Amalia”)
    • Brainer Gamboa (“Romario”)
    • María Fernanda Marín (“Lala”)
    • Catalina Polo (“Martina”)
    • Gregorio Umaña (“Raphaelo”)
    • Manuela Duque (“Roxana”)
    • Salomé Camargo (“Cami”)
    • Juan Camilo González (“Dardo”)
    • Juan Diego Panadero (“Panchito”)
    • Pitizion (“KJ”)
    • Juan Manuel Lenis (“Peter”)
    • Luis Fernando Salas (“Ocampo”)
    • Giseth, Deisy and Zoila Mariano (“Triplets”)
    • Melanie Dell´Olmo (“Sara”)
    • Sharik Abusaid (“Lina”)
