Disney+ Shares Trailer for Latin American Original Series “The Low Tone Club”

Disney+ released a new trailer today for the Latin American Original series The Low Tone Club. The series, which stars Colombian singer Carlos Vives, will premiere all 10 episodes exclusively on Disney+ on February 22.
- The Low Tone Club follows the story of Amaranto Molina (Vives), an unconventional music teacher who starts teaching at a music school that only encourages students who do well by commercial success standards.
- Every year Principal Eduardo Kramer (Julián Arango), chooses five students, nicknamed The High Tones, to be part of the school’s prestigious Teen Band.
- Molina, on the other hand, is put in charge of The Low Tones, a group of students whose talents do not meet the school’s standards.
- With his disruptive methods, this eccentric teacher and The Low Tones will embark on a music journey that will help heal wounds and inspire each one of them to express their unique talents.
- Along the way, the students will learn more about Mr. Molina and discover their teacher’s mysterious hidden past.
- Watch the trailer for the new series below:
- The Low Tone Club also stars:
- Kevin Bury (“Pa-Pi-Yón”)
- Elena Vives (“Amalia”)
- Brainer Gamboa (“Romario”)
- María Fernanda Marín (“Lala”)
- Catalina Polo (“Martina”)
- Gregorio Umaña (“Raphaelo”)
- Manuela Duque (“Roxana”)
- Salomé Camargo (“Cami”)
- Juan Camilo González (“Dardo”)
- Juan Diego Panadero (“Panchito”)
- Pitizion (“KJ”)
- Juan Manuel Lenis (“Peter”)
- Luis Fernando Salas (“Ocampo”)
- Giseth, Deisy and Zoila Mariano (“Triplets”)
- Melanie Dell´Olmo (“Sara”)
- Sharik Abusaid (“Lina”)
