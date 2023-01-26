Hyperion and Doctor Spectrum of Squadron Supreme Revealed for Hasbro Marvel Legends

Dive into the exciting world of Marvel Comics with incredible action figures from Hasbro! The company has revealed a new 2-pack set coming to the Marvel Legends line that focuses on Squadron Supreme. Hyperon and Doctor Spectrum team up in all their 6-inch scale glory for this awesome set that fans will be anxious to add to their collection.

What’s Happening:

When the Avengers are away, Squadron Supreme is here to save the day! Hasbro’s Marvel Legends is heading to the multiverse and Earth-712 to meet up with heroes from Squadron Supreme.

A new 2-pack of action figures shines a spotlight on Hyperion and Doctor Spectrum who work tirelessly to protect their parallel world from all sorts of evil!

Hyperion tackles the day in a short sleeve red and yellow bodysuit. Matching yellow boots and cape help propel him to the battle.

Doctor Spectrum is happy to show his true colors, or at least the blue, red, yellow and green quadrants that make up his suit. Activate those Prism Powers!

As with all standard (not retro) Marvel Legends figures, both Hyperion and Doctor Spectrum measure 6-inches tall, feature premium detail, and multiple points of articulation.

This special 2-pack release comes with seven accessories for imaginative play and dynamic display.

The Marvel Legends Squadron Supreme set will be available for pre-order this spring and sells for $49.99.

Hyperion convinces Doctor Spectrum and the Squadron Supreme to use their vast superpowers to solve Other-Earth’s problems by remaking it into a utopia by any means necessary!

Marvel Legends Series Squadron Supreme Marvel’s Hyperion And Marvel’s Doctor Spectrum