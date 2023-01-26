Save Up to 40% on Disney Essentials During shopDisney’s Winter Savings Event

It’s time to stock up on new Disney essentials for your home, playroom, wardrobe and upcoming vacation and fortunately, shopDisney has all of these items on sale! For a limited time, guests can enjoy the retailer’s Winter Savings Event with discounts up to 40% off when they use the code: SAVEBIG.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

We’re always hunting for a good deal on Disney merchandise and one of our favorite places to visit is shopDisney!

Now through Sunday (January 29th) guests can browse the Winter Savings Event featuring discounts up to 40% off!

This limited time deal applies to all sorts of magical selections such as home decor, baby essentials, vacation apparel— for your trip to the Happiest Place (or Most Magical) on Earth—and even toys.

To activate the deal, guests can add favorite styles to their shopping cart and use the code: SAVEBIG at checkout.

at checkout. Oh and while we’re talking codes, don’t forget that you can enjoy free standard shipping on orders of $75+ (pre tax) with the code SHIPMAGIC.

shopDisney Winter Savings Event

20% Off Clothing, Accessories and More

Spider-Man Polo Shirt for Adults

Goofy Haunted Mansion Figure by Jim Shore – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary

National Geographic Allover Print Bomber Jacket with Hood for Adults

Tiana Cooking Play Set – The Princess and the Frog

The Aristocats Dooney & Bourke Hobo Bag by Ann Shen

30% Off Clothing, Accessories and More

Snow White Earrings by BaubleBar – 85th Anniversary

Cinderella Classic Doll Deluxe Gift Set

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Plush Set – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary

Lightyear Story Figure Set

Jafar Light-Up Figure – Aladdin

40% Off Clothing, Accessories and More

Marie Wall Clock – The Aristocats

Han Solo Fleece Throw – Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

Cherlindrea's Wand – Willow

Rajah Bath Mat – Aladdin

Jasmine Costume Set for Kids

Barely Necessities Picks

Orange Bird Scented Big Feet Plush – Small 11''

Spider-Man 60th Anniversary Crop Top for Women by Ashley Eckstein

Minnie Mouse Trucker Jacket for Girls

Mickey Mouse Plush Slippers for Adults

Star Wars Droid Factory Figure Set – Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi

Love what you see here? Check out the full lineup on shopDisney. Happy Shopping!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!