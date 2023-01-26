New Videos Give Closer Look At “Wondrous Journeys” Coming To Disneyland Park

Disney is giving fans a closer look at the new nighttime spectacular coming to Disneyland Park for the 100 Years of Wonder celebration, Wondrous Journeys!

What’s Happening:

Disney Parks has shared a closer look at the new nighttime spectacular coming to Disneyland Park, Wondrous Journeys. The new show is the park’s new piece of nightly entertainment as part of the 100 Years of Wonder celebration, marking the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney company.

In the video shared on TikTok, fans might notice that Don Hall (director, Big Hero 6, Strange World, Winnie The Pooh, Raya and the Last Dragon) and Jared Bush (writer, Moana, Zootopia and co-director, Encanto) were on scene to watch the new show which celebrates the achievements of the Walt Disney Animation Studios over the last century, promising references and moments featuring all 62 (including the new film, Wish) titles from the studio.

The all-new nighttime spectacular Wondrous Journeys debuts at Disneyland Park on Jan. 27, 2023, during the Disney100 anniversary celebration at the Disneyland Resort

Walt’s original magic kingdom becomes a magnificent canvas with lighting effects, projections and more. “Wondrous Journeys” ignites the dreamer in all of us, illustrating the possibilities, excitement, heartache and determination we all face when working to make our dreams come true.

The show will run nightly, enhanced with sparkling fireworks on select evenings. Guests can check Disneyland.com or the Disneyland app for show times and more information.