Disneyland Resort All-American College Band Program Taking Hiatus

The Disneyland Resort All-American College Band program, which was established back in 1971, will be taking a hiatus.

The official Instagram account At the Disneyland Resort we are always innovating and changing as we work on new ways to delight and entertain our guests. With that in mind, we want to share that the Disneyland Resort All-American College Band program will be taking a hiatus at this time. The All-American College Band has had an incredible impact not only on the thousands of participants who have been part of the program since 1971, but also on the countless guests who have experiences their performances each summer. We are proud of that legacy and want you to know that the Disneyland Resort remains committed to offering unique educational and performance opportunities for college students across the country, and we look forward to sharing those opportunities as the program evolves. We invite you to follow the Disneyland Resort social media channels and blogs for information on future offerings.

