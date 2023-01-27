Debut of New Frederick Douglass Video at Great Moments Mr. Lincoln Delayed Until February 1st

The new video coming to Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln, celebrating the historic relationship between Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln, has had its debut pushed back slightly.

A new video, produced in collaboration with National Geographic, will debut in the lobby of the Main Street Opera House at Disneyland

The video will be played between the busts and portraits of these two giants, recognizing their work together in the fight against slavery.

The special presentation is narrated by Robin Roberts and features expert testimonials and the family of Douglass, an American advocate for freedom, justice and democracy.

Originally set to debut today, January 27th, a sign in the lobby now indicates that it will premiere on February 1st, at the beginning of Black History Month.

