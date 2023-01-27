Photos: New Shop Window Celebrating Disney100 Graces the Emporium at Disneyland

A large new window display celebrating Disney100 has been added to the Emporium on Main Street U.S.A. at Disneyland.

This large display can be found just to the left of the Crystal Arcade facade of the Emporium. The artwork within was designed by artist Hayden Evans, who shared his contribution to the celebration on his Twitter.

Now #Disney100 has officially began, I’m delighted to share my contribution to the celebration – and my first official design for #Disneyland!



What was once 3 windows is now the widest window on Main Street – with a display celebrating Disney’s beloved animated features! pic.twitter.com/fiPIn4h7rX — Hayden Evans (@haydenevansart) January 27, 2023

What was once three windows is now the widest window on Main Street. Featured within are Disney characters such as Moana, Aladdin, Jasmine, Tiana, and more, among items from the newly launched Disney Eras Collection.

You can even spot some written versions of beloved Disney stories, including Sleeping Beauty, Alice in Wonderland, and Lady and the Tramp.

A wide shot of where you can find this new window display.

