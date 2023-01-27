Walt Disney’s “Cinderella” to Receive 4K Ultra-HD Release from Disney Movie Club

Walt Disney’s 1950 animated classic Cinderella is coming to 4K Ultra-HD on March 28th as a Disney Movie Club Exclusive.

The first Walt-era animated classic to arrive on 4K Ultra-HD will be Cinderella , releasing on March 28th, 2023.

Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment has previously released a handful of hand-drawn animated features in 4K, the oldest being The Little Mermaid from 1989.

It's unclear if Cinderella has received a new restoration for this release. Fans have criticized the 2005 remaster for having oversaturated colors and a loss of animation line art detail. This same restoration was used in previous Blu-Ray releases and is the version currently streaming on Disney+

The new cover art recycles elements from the previous Platinum Edition and Diamond Edition releases for the interior of Cinderella's dress.

Unlike the 4K releases of The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, and The Lion King, Cinderella does not appear to be branded as part of The Walt Disney Signature Collection.

This "Ultimate Collector's Edition" release is paired with a Blu-Ray, DVD, and Digital Code.

The bonus features advertised match the contents of the Diamond Edition Blu-Ray release, although it’s more likely that the supplemental features will be identical to the Walt Disney Signature Collection release. The bonus features mentioned in the Disney Movie Club listing include the following: Tangled Ever After Animated Short Alternate Opening Sequence Gag Reel & Deleted Scenes Personalized Digital Storybook: Bibbidi-Bobbidi-You — A Disney Second Screen Experience Behind The Magic: A New Disney Princess Fantasyland The Real Fairy Godmother

Cinderella is now available to pre-order in 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + DVD + Digital Code from Disney Movie Club, where it comes with an exclusive lithograph featuring a cleanup animation frame from the dress transformation sequence.