Photos: Disney100 The Eras Collection Now Available at Marketplace Co-Cop at Disney Springs

With the Disney100 celebration now underway at Disneyland, Disney100 The Eras Collection has made it was to Walt Disney World at the Marketplace Co-Op in Disney Springs.
- Disney100 The Eras Collection has taken over the location of the Disney Vault Collection, which was there to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World.
- Now, guests can celebrate the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company with the new merchandise.
- Among the selections on the collectibles side of things are:
- Water Tower Desk Lamp
- Magnifying Glass
- Typewriter Sticky Note Holder
- Pencil Cup
- Ornaments
- Mug
- Figurines
- And More
- Guests can also discover the full Disney100 The Eras Collection available now on shopDisney.
- Prices range from $24.99-$125.00. Links to the individual items can be found below.
