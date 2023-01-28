Photos: Disney100 The Eras Collection Now Available at Marketplace Co-Cop at Disney Springs

With the Disney100 celebration now underway at Disneyland, Disney100 The Eras Collection has made it was to Walt Disney World at the Marketplace Co-Op in Disney Springs.

Disney100 The Eras Collection has taken over the location of the Disney Vault Collection, which was there to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World.

Now, guests can celebrate the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company with the new merchandise.

Among the selections on the collectibles side of things are: Water Tower Desk Lamp Magnifying Glass Typewriter Sticky Note Holder Pencil Cup Ornaments Mug Figurines And More

Guests can also discover the full Disney100 The Eras Collection available now on shopDisney

Prices range from $24.99-$125.00. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Free shipping at shopDisney:

Don’t forget that shopDisney purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.