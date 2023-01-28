Photos: Disney100 The Eras Collection Now Available at Marketplace Co-Cop at Disney Springs

With the Disney100 celebration now underway at Disneyland, Disney100 The Eras Collection has made it was to Walt Disney World at the Marketplace Co-Op in Disney Springs.

  • Disney100 The Eras Collection has taken over the location of the Disney Vault Collection, which was there to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World.
  • Now, guests can celebrate the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company with the new merchandise.

  • Among the selections on the collectibles side of things are:
    • Water Tower Desk Lamp
    • Magnifying Glass
    • Typewriter Sticky Note Holder
    • Pencil Cup
    • Ornaments
    • Mug
    • Figurines
    • And More
  • Guests can also discover the full Disney100 The Eras Collection available now on shopDisney.
  • Prices range from $24.99-$125.00. Links to the individual items can be found below.

