Photos: New Main Street Electrical Parade Art Available at Art of Disney in Disney Springs

We stopped by the Art of Disney in Disney Springs this morning and found a couple of new Main Street Electrical Parade pieces available.

For the low price of $20,000, you can bring home this Main Street Electrical Parade drum table from artist Mark Seppala.

If you’re looking for something a little smaller, you can pick up this Main Street Electrical Parade drum rim, also from Seppala, for $800.

About the Main Street Electrical Parade:

For more than five decades, the Main Street Electrical Parade has brought generations of family and friends from around the world together to delight in its nighttime magic and imagination. Led by the iconic train and drum unit, this fan-favorite parade fills Disneyland park with iconic music, sparkling lights and fantastic floats, depicting scenes from movies like Alice in Wonderland , Cinderella, Pinocchio and more.

