“The Mysterious Benedict Society” Canceled at Disney+ After 2 Seasons

It appears the second season of The Mysterious Benedict Society will be the final as series writer Phil Hay has shared on his Twitter account.
- The Mysterious Benedict Society writer Phil Hay shared a series of tweet regarding the apparent cancelation of the series.
- He went on to thank everyone involved in the making of the series.
- And finally, Hay shared a bit of a spoiler for the end of the series.
- The final episode of The Mysterious Benedict Society debuted on Disney+ on December 6, 2022, wrapping up its second season.
About The Mysterious Benedict Society:
- The show’s second season sees the four orphans who were recruited by Mr. Benedict (Tony Hale) are sent on another mission to save the world from his evil twin brother, Dr. L.D. Curtain (also played by Hale).
- When Reynie (Mystic Inscho), Sticky (Seth Carr), Kate (Emmy DeOliveira), and Constance (Marta Kessler) discover that Mr. Benedict and Number Two (Kristen Schaal) have been kidnapped, they are tasked with putting together riddles and clues within a perilous scavenger hunt set by Mr. Benedict to foil Curtain’s latest scheme.
- Relying on only their wits, intellect, and empathy, the group embarks on a globe-trotting adventure by air, land, sea, and pie truck, using their special skills to solve the mysteries and rescue their lost associates.Along the way, the kids experience the growing pains that come along with being part of their new “found family,” while remaining true to their unique selves. In the process, they discover what true happiness really means.
- The Mysterious Benedict Society also stars MaameYaa Boafo as Rhonda Kazembe, Ryan Hurst as Milligan, and Gia Sandhu as Ms. Perumal.