Actress Annie Wersching Passes Away from Cancer at Age 45

According to Deadline, actress Annie Wersching, best known for her roles in the television shows 24, Bosch and Timeless, passed away of cancer early this morning at the age of 45.

Wersching was diagnosed with cancer back in 2020, but still continued to act, with prominent roles in Star Trek: Picard as the Borg Queen in Season 2 and ABC The Rookie .

In the world of Disney, she appeared in General Hospital, Marvel Runaways and The Rookie.

She also voiced Tess in the popular The Last of Us video game, which was adapted into a TV series by HBO.

One of her final roles was in Season 2 of Star Trek: Picard, exactly two decades after she made her screen acting debut in an episode of Star Trek: Enterprise.

A GoFundMe has been launched

