Liz Garbus to Direct and Executive Produce Hulu Limited Series Based on Orphan Natalia Grace

According to Deadline, two-time Academy Award nominee Liz Garbus is set to direct and executive produce the untitled limited series based on the stranger-than-fiction story of orphan Natalia Grace, that’s in the works for Hulu.

What’s Happening:

The ABC

As they question her story, they’re confronted with hard questions of their own about the lengths they’re willing to go to defend themselves, falling into a battle that’s fought in the tabloids, the courtroom, and ultimately their marriage.”

The real-life story has drawn parallels to the 2009 horror movie Orphan .

. The limited series is currently planned to total eight episodes.

Pompeo will executive produce through her production banner Calamity Jane with Laura Holstein.

The project was created and written by Katie Robbins ( The Affair ). Erin Levy will serve as showrunner on the series and executive produce alongside Robbins. Other executive producers are Andrew Stearn, Niles Kirschner, Mike Epps and Dan Spilo.

). Erin Levy will serve as showrunner on the series and executive produce alongside Robbins. Other executive producers are Andrew Stearn, Niles Kirschner, Mike Epps and Dan Spilo. Garbus first television directing gig was for the season four finale of Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, and she recently directed Netflix’s hit Harry and Meghan docuseries.