Milk Creek Entertainment Inks New Home Entertainment Licensing Agreement with Disney

Mill Creek Entertainment, a division of Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation, announced it has signed a home entertainment licensing agreement with The Walt Disney Company.
What’s Happening:
- Mill Creek Entertainment is a distributor and wholesaler of the world’s largest in-stock selection of music, movies, video games, electronics, arcades, and collectibles
- In the multi-year agreement, Distribution Solutions, a division of Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation, will distribute hundreds of select physical (Blu-ray and DVD) live-action film and television properties from the ABC Signature, 20th Television, Hollywood Pictures, Touchstone Pictures, and 20th Century Studios content libraries.
What They’re Saying:
- Jeff Hayne, Senior VP of Acquisitions and Production of Mill Creek Entertainment said: “This significant partnership further builds on our studio’s substantial offering of home entertainment products that appeal to collectors and fans alike. Mill Creek will assume the role of vendor of record on certain existing titles.”
- Ben Means, President of Mill Creek Entertainment said: “We are excited to have signed a licensing agreement with The Walt Disney Company. This incredible partnership is a testament to Mill Creek’s solid reputation as a premier resource for major studio content providers. Titles will benefit from our vast network of physical and e-commerce retailers, including several where we have proprietary fixtures for DVD and Blu-ray products.”
- Jeff Walker, CEO of Alliance Entertainment said: “Disney is a leader in the video industry, and we are humbled that they chose Alliance to maximize the sales of hundreds of their film and television properties. We have built three great divisions to produce the video industry’s best sales channel to drive sales of physical video product by incorporating the skills of Mill Creek for licensing and production, Distribution Solutions for retail and bulk distribution, and Alliance Entertainment for one-stop sales and ecommerce fulfillment.”