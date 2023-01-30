Milk Creek Entertainment Inks New Home Entertainment Licensing Agreement with Disney

Mill Creek Entertainment, a division of Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation, announced it has signed a home entertainment licensing agreement with The Walt Disney Company.

What’s Happening:

Mill Creek Entertainment is a distributor and wholesaler of the world’s largest in-stock selection of music, movies, video games, electronics, arcades, and collectibles

In the multi-year agreement, Distribution Solutions, a division of Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation, will distribute hundreds of select physical (Blu-ray and DVD) live-action film and television properties from the ABC

What They’re Saying: