First Look at the TRON Lightcycle / Run Canopy Officially Powered On

Disney has shared a first look from underneath the impressive canopy of TRON Lightcycle / Run at the Magic Kingdom, as the canopy lights officially power on.
What’s Happening:
- Last night at the Magic Kingdom, the “curved wave” canopy, called the Upload Conduit, was officially powered on in its entirety at TRON Lightcycle / Run.
- The Upload Conduit will serve as the digital bridge into The Grid for your Lightcycle when this attraction opens at the Magic Kingdom on April 4th.
- The massive structure was constructed of nearly 40 pieces, strategically assembled and aligned, to create the perfect system for moving Lightcycles to The Games.
- When Lightcycles whiz by overhead, lights dance across the conduit leaving glowing hexagons.
- These visuals are enhanced by familiar music from the TRON: Legacy soundtrack.
- Disney has also shared a TikTok that gives us a look at the Lightcycles and lighting in action:
- When guests enter the attraction’s queue, they’ll be “digitized” and enter the Grid for a special Lightcycle race alongside family and friends. Everyone will all join Team Blue for a high-speed launch into a competition against Team Orange. The goal is to be the first to race through eight Energy Gates and secure victory. Will your team have what it takes?
- When TRON Lightcycle / Run opens at the Magic Kingdom on April 4th, it will make use of a virtual queue as well as complementary in-queue lockers.
