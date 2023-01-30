First Look at the TRON Lightcycle / Run Canopy Officially Powered On

Disney has shared a first look from underneath the impressive canopy of TRON Lightcycle / Run at the Magic Kingdom, as the canopy lights officially power on.

What’s Happening:

Last night at the Magic Kingdom, the “curved wave” canopy, called the Upload Conduit, was officially powered on in its entirety at TRON Lightcycle / Run.

The Upload Conduit will serve as the digital bridge into The Grid for your Lightcycle when this attraction opens at the Magic Kingdom on April 4th.

The massive structure was constructed of nearly 40 pieces, strategically assembled and aligned, to create the perfect system for moving Lightcycles to The Games.

When Lightcycles whiz by overhead, lights dance across the conduit leaving glowing hexagons.

These visuals are enhanced by familiar music from the TRON: Legacy soundtrack.

Disney has also shared a TikTok that gives us a look at the Lightcycles and lighting in action:

When guests enter the attraction’s queue, they’ll be “digitized” and enter the Grid for a special Lightcycle race alongside family and friends. Everyone will all join Team Blue for a high-speed launch into a competition against Team Orange. The goal is to be the first to race through eight Energy Gates and secure victory. Will your team have what it takes?

When TRON Lightcycle / Run opens at the Magic Kingdom on April 4th, it will make use of a virtual queue complementary in-queue lockers